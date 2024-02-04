Hero Xoom 125R rolls on 14-inch designer alloy wheels

What's the story Hero MotoCorp, one of the largest global bikemakers, showcased the all-new Xoom 125R at the recently-concluded 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. To recall, the sporty offering broke cover in November last year. This was the first time the scooter made a public appearance on our shores. With its launch expected soon, here's a look at its top rivals in our market.

About

Firstly, let's take a look at Hero Xoom 125R

Hero Xoom 125R features an apron-mounted LED headlamp with integrated X-shaped DRL, sequential LED indicators, 14-inch alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. For rider safety, it has a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. The sporty scooter draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 9.4hp/10.16Nm.

Alternative #1

Honda Dio 125: Price starts at Rs. 83,400

Honda Dio 125 sports an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, sporty graphics, a large LED taillamp, split-type grab rails, and a digital instrument cluster. It gets a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel to ensure safety. It is backed by a 123.97cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.2hp/10.3Nm.

Alternative #2

TVS NTorq 125: Price begins at Rs. 84,636

TVS NTorq 125 has an apron-mounted LED headlight with DRLs, a wide handlebar, a side-mounted exhaust, a special dual-tone paint scheme with aggressive decals, 12-inch designer wheels, and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster. For safety, it has a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Powering the scooter is a 124.8cc, three-valve, air-cooled engine that produces 9.25hp/10.5Nm.

Alternative #3

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid: Starts at Rs. 84,730

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a tinted fly screen, a wide handlebar, knuckle guards, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and designer 12-inch alloy wheels. The scooter ensures rider safety with a drum/disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It runs on a 125cc, single-cylinder engine with a mild-hybrid power assist system (8hp/10.3Nm).

Alternative #4

Aprilia SR 125: Can be yours at Rs. 1.25 lakh

Aprilia SR 125 is one of the most expensive 125cc sporty scooters in India. It gets a beak-like apron, a large LED headlight unit, a single-piece seat, sporty graphics, and large blacked-out alloy wheels. For safety, it has a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It is powered by a 124.45cc, 3-valve single-cylinder engine (10hp/10.33Nm).