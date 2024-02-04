Tata Punch features a voice-controlled single-pane sunroof

Tata Punch becomes pricier by up to Rs. 17,000

What's the story Tata Motors has increased the pricing of the entire range of its popular sub-4m SUV, the Punch, this February in India. The price adjustment results in a hike of up to Rs. 17,000, bringing the starting price of the entry-level rough-roader to Rs. 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV is available in four trim levels on our shores: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative.

Price hike

Variant-wise price hikes and CNG trims

The base Pure variant of the Tata Punch has experienced a price bump of Rs. 13,000. Most other trims have seen a Rs. 10,000 increase, except for the CNG versions, which have gone up by as much as Rs. 17,000. For reference, the compact SUV also provides a factory-installed CNG kit option for those looking for an alternative fuel choice. To find the precise variant-wise prices, we suggest you visit the official website.

Specifications

Engine specifications and transmission options

Underneath its muscular clamshell hood, the Tata Punch boasts a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 84hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque in standard mode. With the CNG option, the engine is adjusted to produce 72hp/103Nm. The SUV offers two transmission choices, a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit, catering to various driving preferences among consumers.