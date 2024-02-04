Maruti Suzuki Fronx features an all-LED lighting setup

Maruti Suzuki Fronx becomes costlier in India: Check updated pricing

By Pradnesh Naik 12:12 pm Feb 04, 2024

What's the story India's most popular automaker, Maruti Suzuki, has revised the prices of its Fronx mid-size SUV in India. While some variants have experienced a price increase, others have seen a slight decrease. This change follows the company's decision to update its car prices this year. The capable coupe-SUV now ranges between Rs. 7.51 lakh and Rs. 13.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In other news, its tough-looking cousin Jimny recently saw a price reduction of Rs. 10,000 for select variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx's Sigma 1.2 MT, Delta 1.2 MT, Sigma 1.2 CNG, Delta 1.2 CNG, and Delta Plus 1.2 MT variants have each seen a price increase of Rs. 5,000. On the other hand, the Zeta 1.0 turbo 6AT and Alpha 1.0 turbo 6AT variants have witnessed a hike of Rs. 10,000 each. The coupe-SUV offers two capable powertrain options for customers: a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill. It also has a CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx's customers can choose between a five-speed manual, AGS (Auto Gear Shift in Maruti lingo), or an Aisin-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The SUV recently surpassed the one lakh unit sales milestone in India and offered discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 in January. Maruti Suzuki is also considering introducing higher variants for the Fronx's 1.2-liter engine models, as it continues to be a popular choice among buyers in the country.