Bajaj Pulsar N160 or TVS Apache RTR 160: Better streetfighter

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Feb 04, 2024

What's the story Bajaj Auto, one of India's largest bikemakers, has introduced the 2024 iteration of its popular entry-level streetfighter offering, the Pulsar N160. With a price tag of Rs. 1.31 lakh, the motorcycle competes against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in the sub-200cc category on our shores. However, between these two capable homegrown heroes, which one offers more value? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Bajaj Auto has been dominating the sub-200cc streetfighter category in India with its Pulsar range since its debut in 2001. However, the TVS Motor Company soon joined the battle in 2006 with the Apache range. Since then, both companies have been trying to one-up each other by offering more feel-good features and better performance in the highly competitive category.

Design

Bajaj Pulsar N160 looks more appealing with muscular design

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V flaunts a sharp-looking 12-liter fuel tank, a dual-tone single-piece seat, a raised handlebar, an upswept dual-barrel exhaust, and a fully digital instrument console. Bajaj Pulsar N160 features a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, a projector headlamp with LED DRLs, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, and an LED taillight. Both bikes ride on 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

Safety

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets multiple riding modes

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure the safety of the rider. The former also gets a ride-by-wire throttle and three riding modes. Suspension duties on both streetfighters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Performance

Apache packs more powerful engine

The Apache RTR 160 4V draws power from a 159.7cc, air-and-oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder motor that produces a maximum power of 17.4hp and a peak torque of 14.73Nm. Powering the Pulsar N160 is a 164.82cc, air-and-oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that generates 15.8hp of maximum power and 14.65Nm of peak torque. Both motorcycles are equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will set you back by Rs. 1.38 lakh. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 can be yours at Rs. 1.31 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Apache RTR 160 4V makes more sense on our shores with its better safety kit and powerful 4-valve engine.