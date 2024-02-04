Ola S1 X rolls on 12-inch steel wheels (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Is Ola S1 X (4kWh) better than the Ather 450S

What's the story Ola Electric has introduced a new top-end variant for its most affordable offering, the S1 X. The new version now features a larger 4kWh battery pack and costs Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the scooter are now open, and deliveries are expected to begin in April. How does the Ola Electric offering fare against its primary rival, the Ather 450S? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian two-wheeler market has witnessed a massive jump in the popularity of electric vehicles in recent years. EV start-ups such as Ola Electric and Ather Energy are competing for the top spot in the entry-level electric scooter segment on our shores. Now, the former is trying to capture the market with the new 4kWh model of the S1 X.

Design

Ola S1 X looks more pleasing with dual-tone color

The Ola S1 X flaunts a dual-tone paint job, a dual-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard, a raised handlebar, a fully digital instrument cluster, a single-piece seat, 12-inch steel wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp. The Ather 450S flaunts an angular design with an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flush-fitted side stand, designer mirrors, 12-inch blacked-out wheels, and a 7.0-inch "DeepView" LCD display.

Safety

Both scooters get combined braking system

Ola S1 X gets drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, while the Ather 450S has disc brakes on both wheels. Both e-scooters are equipped with a combined braking system (CBS). Both EVs have telescopic front forks. The former has dual shock absorbers at the rear, while the latter gets a mono-shock rear unit.

Performance

Ola S1 X promises range of up to 190km

Powering the Ola S1 X is a hub-mounted 6kW electric motor that is paired to a large 4kWh battery pack. The setup promises a riding range of up to 190km on a single charge. The Ather 450S draws power from a 5.4kW mid-mounted electric motor that is linked to a 2.9kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 115km per charge.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ola S1 X (4kWh) trim can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.1 lakh. On the other hand, the Ather 450S will set you back by Rs. 1.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the S1 X makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design and longer riding range.