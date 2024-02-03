Both EVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

How MG Comet EV fares against Tata Tiago.ev

By Pradnesh Naik 10:41 pm Feb 03, 2024

What's the story To celebrate its 100th anniversary, MG Motor has slashed the prices of its entry-level EV offering, the Comet EV, by Rs. 1 lakh. The EV now starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three trim levels: Pace, Play, and Plus. However, to claim the champion's title, it has to compete against the segment leader, Tata Tiago.ev. Which one makes more sense?

Context

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is India's largest EV maker, with a market share of about 87%. The automaker revolutionized the segment with offerings such as the Tiago.ev in the entry-level electric vehicle category. However, with the arrival of capable models such as the Citroen E-C3 and MG Comet EV, the Tiago.ev now has to face tough competition for the champion's position.

Design

MG Comet EV looks more appealing with tall-boy design

Tata Tiago.ev sports a clamshell bonnet, swept-back projector headlamps, a closed-off black grille with EV badging and blue-colored accents, flared wheel arches, a roof-mounted antenna, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 14-inch "Hyperstyle" wheels. MG Comet EV follows a quirky tall-boy design philosophy and flaunts projector LED headlights, a closed-off grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, a raked windscreen, squared-out LED taillights, and steel wheels with designer covers.

Interiors

Tata Tiago.ev has more spacious 5-seater cabin

The Tiago.ev gets a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a cooled glovebox, blue-colored ambient lighting, dual airbags, a digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. MG Comet EV features a four-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, power windows, manual AC, dual airbags, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Performance

Tiago.ev promises range of up to 315km

The Tiago EV runs on either a 60hp/110Nm electric motor paired with a 19.2kWh battery pack or a 74hp/114Nm motor linked to a 24kWh battery pack. It promises a range of 250km and 315km, respectively. MG Comet EV draws power from a single electric motor paired with a 17.3kWh battery pack. The EV has a claimed range of up to 230km.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Tata Tiago.ev can be yours between Rs. 8.69 lakh and Rs. 12.09 lakh. On the other hand, the MG Comet EV ranges between Rs. 6.99 lakh and Rs. 8.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Tiago.ev makes more sense on our shores with its spacious cabin and potent all-electric powertrain.