Written by Rishabh Raj September 21, 2023 | 02:13 pm 2 min read

The first round of the championship will witness eight hand-picked riders

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of India's first electric racing championship for two-wheelers, the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC). This groundbreaking initiative makes TVS the first Indian manufacturer to enter the world of EV motorcycle racing. The competition will kick off the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship (INMRC).

Specially developed Apache RTE race motorcycles

The TVS Racing e-OMC will showcase the TVS Apache RTE motorcycles, specifically developed for this event. These bikes boast the highest power-to-weight ratio in their class, thanks to a liquid-cooled motor and high-efficiency liquid-cooled motor controller. The battery case, made of carbon fiber, acts as a stress member of the chassis, while high-power battery cells with advanced chemistry provide ample power. Custom-made BMS with race-special algorithms ensure optimal performance.

Advanced components elevate Apache RTE performance

TVS Apache RTE motorcycles feature top-of-the-line components for exceptional handling and braking. Suspension duties are managed by Ohlins in both the front and rear, while braking is handled by a 320mm front disc and a rear disc. Brembo supplies the calipers and master cylinder, and Pirelli Super Corsa tires ensure excellent grip. The carbon fiber fairing keeps the weight low and achieves the best-in-class lowest coefficient of drag.

Significant milestone in Indian electric motorcycle racing

The TVS Racing e-OMC marks a significant milestone in Indian electric motorcycle racing. With eight hand-picked riders competing on specially developed TVS Apache RTE bikes, this event promises to be an exciting showcase of cutting-edge technology and thrilling competition. As the first Indian manufacturer to enter the world of EV motorcycle racing, TVS Motor Company is paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future in motorsports.

