Market share

Fronx's market share and variants

With a 12% share in the popular subcompact SUV segment, the Fronx, alongside the Brezza, has allowed Maruti Suzuki to secure a solid 30% share in this category. The crossover offers two petrol engine options, including a potent turbo version. A frugal CNG variant was introduced shortly after its launch. Interestingly, 20% of SUV sales come from CNG models, while automatic versions account for an even higher 24% share in total sales.

Exports

Around 9,000 units have been exported

Due to their higher price tag, turbo variants make up only 7% of the Fronx's overall sales. Some features are exclusive to these turbo models. Out of the 1 lakh units sold, approximately 9,000 units have been exported to regions such as Latin America and Africa, with the remainder being sold in India. The starting price tag of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom).