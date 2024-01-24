Maruti Suzuki Fronx achieves 1L sales milestone in record time
Maruti Suzuki has made history with the Fronx. The crossover has reached the one lakh sales milestone in record time. It accomplished this feat in a mere 10 months since its debut last year. The Baleno-based crossover has also enabled Maruti Suzuki to double its market share in the SUV segment. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, mentioned that after resolving semiconductor supply challenges, Fronx has consistently achieved about 14,000 units monthly sales.
Fronx's market share and variants
With a 12% share in the popular subcompact SUV segment, the Fronx, alongside the Brezza, has allowed Maruti Suzuki to secure a solid 30% share in this category. The crossover offers two petrol engine options, including a potent turbo version. A frugal CNG variant was introduced shortly after its launch. Interestingly, 20% of SUV sales come from CNG models, while automatic versions account for an even higher 24% share in total sales.
Around 9,000 units have been exported
Due to their higher price tag, turbo variants make up only 7% of the Fronx's overall sales. Some features are exclusive to these turbo models. Out of the 1 lakh units sold, approximately 9,000 units have been exported to regions such as Latin America and Africa, with the remainder being sold in India. The starting price tag of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom).