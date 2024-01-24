What's new

Exterior and interior updates in e-C3's Shine variant

The Shine variant of Citroen e-C3 sports aesthetic upgrades such as faux front and rear skid plates. Other additions include electrically adjustable ORVMs and a rear defogger. On the inside, its five-seater cabin now features a leather-wrapped steering wheel as standard, while the remaining equipment is carried over from the lower-spec trim. Customers can also choose the Vibe Pack and dual-tone color options for an additional Rs. 15,000 per add-on.

Specifications

Powertrain and charging capabilities remain unchanged

For 2024, Citroen has kept the e-C3's powertrain unchanged. The EV still houses a 29.2kWh battery pack coupled with an electric motor that powers the front wheels. The setup generates a maximum output of 56hp/143Nm. The e-C3 can hit a top speed of 107km/h and travel up to 320km on a single charge. Charging time is 10.5 hours using a 15 amp plug point, while DC fast charging can boost the battery from 10% to 80% in just 57 minutes.