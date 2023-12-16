Chevrolet bids adieu to iconic Camaro model

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE flaunts sleek Matrix LED headlamp (Photo credit: Chevrolet)

The Camaro, one of the most iconic Chevrolet monikers since the 1960s, has reached the end of its production journey, with the last model being a manual gearbox-equipped ZL1 1LE. The United States (US)-based carmaker's representative told Motor1 that the final Camaro was assembled in Lansing, Michigan, earlier this week. The spokesperson said the Camaro was a "passion product," and it has "developed a fan base across the world." The model has brought people into Chevrolet dealerships for generations.

Special farewell editions, sales performance

To bid adieu to the Camaro, Chevrolet earlier launched the Collector's Edition, which included a limited 350-unit production of the ZL1. This coupe features a unique Panther Black Matte paint scheme and a serialized steering wheel badge. Other trim levels are offered in Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat paint with satin black stripes. Interestingly, 24,688 units of 2024 Camaro were sold through the third quarter this year, marking a 28.7% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Camaro's history, expectations for future generations

This is reportedly the second time Chevrolet has discontinued the Camaro without announcing an immediate successor. The first run spanned four generations from 1967 to 2002, followed by its revival in 2010 for two more generations. While the Camaro name is being retired for now, Chevrolet's Global Vice President Scott Bell reassured fans, stating, "While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro's story."