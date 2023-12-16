Bharat NCAP crash test results to be disclosed soon: Report

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Bharat NCAP crash test results to be disclosed soon: Report

By Pradnesh Naik 06:59 pm Dec 16, 202306:59 pm

Over 30 cars took part in the inaugural Bharat NCAP crash tests (Photo credit: Bharat NCAP)

The first round of crash testing under India's Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) has reportedly been wrapped up. Results of the inaugural batch of cars are anticipated to be revealed next week or by year's end. Initially slated for October 15, the tests were pushed back to December 15 due to the festive season. Mahmood Ahmed, additional secretary of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, stated, "We are hoping to share the results as soon as possible."

2/3

Testing process and participating manufacturers

Major car manufacturers like Hyundai, Kia Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Toyota have submitted their models for the BNCAP's first crash test series. This voluntary program evaluates the base variant of each car, with ratings applying to vehicles holding type approval and seating up to eight passengers, including the driver. The testing process assesses CNG, electric, and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles at various impact speeds.

3/3

Unified safety rating and cost comparison

In contrast to Global NCAP's separate Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) ratings, Bharat NCAP will offer a unified rating. Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed that over 30 models have been nominated for testing and that a BNCAP test will cost Rs. 60 lakh ($80,000). For reference, it costs around Rs. 2.5 crore ($330,000) for an overseas test. These test results will enable buyers to make more informed decisions based on vehicle safety ratings.