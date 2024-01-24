Design

Certain design elements will be unique to CRETA EV

Going by the spy shots, the CRETA EV will have the same full-width DRL and taillight units seen on the ICE-powered model. Its overall silhouette will closely resemble the refreshed mid-size SUV. Notable design differences will include a closed-off grille that may feature an off-center charging port, similar to the KONA Electric. Additionally, the EV will come with aerodynamically tuned alloy wheels, possibly in 17-inch or 18-inch size.

Features and specs

CRETA EV's interior and expected specifications

Inside, the CRETA EV's cabin is likely to resemble the facelift model but with some elements borrowed from the IONIQ 5. The electric motor is expected to be shared with the entry-level KONA Electric available overseas. The CRETA EV will feature a single, front-axle-mounted motor, developing about 138hp of power and 255Nm of torque. This will be Hyundai's third EV for India, competing against rivals like the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX.