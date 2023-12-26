Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will offer a larger touchscreen, panoramic sunroof

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the next iteration of the XUV300. In the latest development, RushLane has spotted test mules at Mahindra's Nashik plant, giving us a sneak peek into the facelifted model's design and feature updates. Launching in the first half of 2024, the facelifted version will feature an updated exterior and new features like a panoramic sunroof. The XUV300 has consistently posted strong sales figures, and the revamped model aims to increase the SUV's appeal even further.

The exterior of the XUV300 (facelift) showcases a refreshed front and rear, taking design cues from Mahindra's upcoming BE range of e-SUVs. Notable highlights include eye-catching C-shaped LED DRLs, redesigned headlamps, and an updated front grille and bumper. The rear also sports C-shaped lighting elements, along with a revamped boot lid and bumper. While the test mules have the same alloy wheels as the current model, new alloy designs could be offered on top-spec models.

Inside, the XUV300 (facelift) will feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system, likely a 10.25-inch unit compared to the current model's 7-inch screen. The central console has undergone revisions too, prioritizing practicality in its design. Other enhancements include a new digital instrument screen, a practical central console update, and possibly a panoramic sunroof for top-spec variants. The test mule features beige upholstery, a feature already present in the current model. Similarly, the steering wheel seems unchanged.

The updated XUV300 will retain the powertrain options of the outgoing model. The range includes a 1.2-liter turbo petrol MPI engine that generates 110hp of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque. The 1.2-liter turbo petrol GDI engine makes 130hp/230Nm, while the 1.5-liter turbo diesel engine produces 117hp/300Nm. All engines will be available with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AutoShift transmission.

The XUV300 is among India's safest cars, boasting a 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. The current model offers over two dozen safety features such as six airbags, hill hold assist, corner braking control, electronic stability program (ESP), front parking sensors, and disc brakes on all four wheels. Whether ADAS will be included in the facelifted XUV300 remains uncertain. Other potential updates may encompass wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree surround-view camera.