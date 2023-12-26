Porsche India's 2024 launch plan includes Macan EV, 911, Taycan

By Akash Pandey 10:55 am Dec 26, 2023

The Macan EV gets an option of a passenger display

Porsche India is gearing up to expand its lineup with four new models in 2024, including an all-new electric vehicle (EV), a couple of facelifted models, and the return of the V8 engine in some models. This comes after the German automaker celebrated its 75th anniversary with multiple events, good sales, and record-breaking achievements. The upcoming launches will join the Cayenne (facelift), the 911 S/T, and the all-new Panamera.

Macan EV: Expected in mid-2024

The Macan EV is the first of Porsche's legacy nameplates to go electric. It is expected to arrive in India in mid-2024, shortly after its global debut. The top-of-the-line Turbo variant will likely feature a 100kWh battery with two motors producing a combined 612hp/1,000Nm. It will support fast charging at up to 270kW, enabling the car to go from 10% to 80% in less than 22 minutes. The EV will rival the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC.

It could get a considerably large augmented reality head-up display

The Macan EV is anticipated to showcase the distinctive Porsche characteristics, including the revamped headlight-pod design and the Taycan-like split headlights. The interior could feature a dashboard dominated by three displays, including a 12.6-inch instrument panel, a 10.9-inch central touchscreen, and an optional 10.9-inch passenger screen. The car is also likely to incorporate a new augmented reality Head-Up Display (HUD), simulating an 87-inch display size with the image appearing at 10-meter distance. Projected cost is between Rs. 1-1.5 crore.

Panamera GTS: Sometime in mid 2024

In mid-2024, Porsche India plans to introduce the Panamera GTS, with an expected price tag of Rs. 2 crore. Following the launch of the third-gen Panamera in November 2023, Porsche is set to enrich its portfolio by introducing the high-performance GTS variant equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. The GTS version will also showcase updated design, aerodynamics, and interior elements. It is poised to compete with Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance 4-door Coupe.

Cayenne and its Coupe model also getting a GTS trim

Besides Panamera GTS, the GTS variants of the recently refreshed Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe are also expected to debut in 2024. They may start at around Rs. 2.5 crore. The more athletic GTS versions will feature the customary enhancements in both performance and aesthetics. These cars will house a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that will deliver over 500hp. The Cayenne GTS and Cayenne Coupe GTS will arrive in India in mid-2024.

Facelifted Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo: Arriving by 2024-end

By the end of 2024, Porsche's all-electric four-door Taycan and its estate counterpart, the Taycan Cross Turismo, are set to receive mid-life updates. The current battery options of 79.2kWh, 83.7kWh, and 93.4kWh are expected to continue with marginal increase in range and performance. The facelifted models are expected by the end of 2024. The Taycan will compete with the Audi e-tron GT. The estimated price range is Rs. 1.5-2.8 crore.

Updated 911 is also coming in 2024

The refreshed 911 will make its India debut next year, featuring minimal styling tweaks and a new bumper with larger air intakes. The brand has not yet disclosed the versions of the 911 (facelift) that will be introduced in the country. While the updated 911 is set to make its debut in India in 2024, details regarding the pricing will only be announced in 2025.