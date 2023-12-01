Maruti Suzuki's total sales jump 3.39% YoY in November

Sales of entry-level cars took a hit, dropping by 45%

Maruti Suzuki reported a 3.39% increase in total sales, hitting 1,64,439 units in November 2023, up from 1,59,044 units during the same month in 2022. The automaker's overall domestic sales, encompassing passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and third-party supplies, rose by 1.57% to 1,41,489 units last month, compared to 1,39,306 units in November 2022. Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales also saw a growth of 1.33%, reaching 1,34,158 units last month versus 1,32,395 units the previous year.

Mixed results for Maruti Suzuki's vehicle segments

Sales of entry-level cars like the Alto and S-Presso fell to 9,959 units from 18,251 units year-on-year (YoY). Sales of compact cars such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, also declined to 64,679 units in November 2023 from 72,844 units a year ago. However, utility vehicle sales including Brezza, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6 experienced an uptick to 49,016 units last month compared to 32,563 units in the same period last year.

Exports and other vehicle sales figures

In November 2023, Maruti Suzuki's exports rose to 22,950 units from 19,738 units in November 2022. The mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw a notable drop in sales with only 278 units sold last month compared to 1,554 units during the same time last year. Conversely, sales of the van Eeco improved with 10,226 units sold in November 2023, up from 7,183 units in the year-ago month.