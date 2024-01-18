How 2024 Hyundai CRETA fares against rival SUVs

1/7

Auto 3 min read

How 2024 Hyundai CRETA fares against rival SUVs

By Pradnesh Naik 02:04 pm Jan 18, 202402:04 pm

The 2024 Hyundai CRETA features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has introduced the 2024 CRETA in India. With prices ranging between Rs. 10.99 lakh and Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV is one of the top contenders in the mid-size segment. It rivals the likes of Kia Seltos, SKODA KUSHAQ, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Tata Nexon. Here's a look at what each car offers.

2/7

Firstly, let's take a look at Hyundai CRETA

The 2024 Hyundai CRETA features bumper-mounted LED headlights with H-shaped DRLs, chromed door handles, sequential indicators, connected-type LED taillamps, and new-age 17-inch dual-tone razer-cut wheels. Inside, it gets semi-leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, a start/stop button, and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment panel. It is backed by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor.

3/7

Tata Nexon: Price begins at Rs. 8.1 lakh

Tata Nexon looks sharper with a sleek blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, sequential LED DRLs, a shark-fin antenna, connected LED taillamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. Its spacious cabin has a minimalist dashboard, ventilated front seats, voice-assisted sunroof, touch-sensitive AC controls, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and six airbags. The SUV draws power from a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine.

4/7

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price starts at Rs. 10.7 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sports a chrome-surrounded grille, an all-LED lighting setup, roof rails, silvered skid plates, a shark-fin antenna, and 17-inch designer wheels. The five-seater cabin of the SUV gets a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment panel, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and a head-up display. It runs on a 1.5-liter, K-series, mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5-liter, TNGA, strong-hybrid setup.

5/7

Kia Seltos: Price begins at Rs. 10.9 lakh

Kia Seltos features a muscular hood, a new-age "Tiger Nose" grille, sweptback LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED fog lamps, connected-type LED taillamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Its sporty cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine.

6/7

Volkswagen Taigun: Price starts at Rs. 11.7 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun flaunts a typical SUV silhouette and gets projector LED headlights, eyebrow-like DRLs, a sleek chromed grille, roof rails, and 17-inch diamond-cut designer wheels. Inside, it has powered front seats, a 10-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options, a subwoofer with an amplifier, an electric sunroof, and footwell illumination. It is powered by a 1.0-liter, TSI turbo-petrol or 1.5-liter, TSI EVO turbo-petrol motor.

7/7

SKODA KUSHAQ: Price begins at Rs. 11.9 lakh

SKODA KUSHAQ showcases the brand's modern design philosophy and sports a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, dual-pod LED headlight units, silvered skid plates, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Its five-seater cabin has an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, a 10.0-inch infotainment system, and six airbags. The SUV runs on a 1.0-liter TSI or a 1.5-liter TSI EVO powerplant.