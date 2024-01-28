Context

Commuter-style motorcycles have been the backbone of the Indian automotive industry in the two-wheeler category. However, in recent years, the category has witnessed a rise in sporty alternatives such as the Pulsar 125 and TVS Raider 125 among young buyers. Now, Hero MotoCorp has entered the segment with the all-new Xtreme 125R, offering an aggressive design and a new 125cc single-cylinder engine.

Design

Hero Xtreme 125R looks more sporty

The Hero Xtreme 125R boasts sharp styling and features a unique LED headlamp, an aggressive-looking fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, sporty grab rails, a sleek LED taillamp, and an LCD display. The TVS Raider 125 features a sculpted fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, and designer alloy wheels. The bike also gets a single-seat variant.

Safety

Both feature telescopic front forks

In terms of rider safety, both the Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125 come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system (CBS). Suspension duties on both sporty offerings are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Performance

Raider 125 packs more powerful engine

Powering the Hero Xtreme 125R is a new 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 11.5hp of maximum power and 10.5Nm of peak torque. The TVS Raider 125 is backed by a 124.8cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder mill that churns out 15.3hp of maximum power and 11.2Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are taken care of by a five-speed manual gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Hero Xtreme 125R ranges between Rs. 95,000 and Rs. 99,500. On the other hand, the TVS Raider 125 can be yours between Rs. 95,200 and Rs. 1.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Xtreme 125R makes more sense on our shores with its sporty styling, lower price tag, and overall better brand value and reach.