Firstly, look at Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N has a more mature design language and gets projector LED headlights, vertically stacked LED taillamps, C-shaped DRLs, and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. Its six/seven-seater cabin features a sunroof, six airbags, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine in two tunes, i.e., 130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm, or a 2.0-liter, mStallion turbo-petrol unit (200hp/380Nm).

Alternative #1

Tata Safari: Price starts at Rs. 16.19 lakh

Tata Safari sports a clamshell hood, a large parametric grille, projector bi-LED headlights, sequential indicators, 17/18/19-inch dual-tone wheels, and connected-type LED taillamps. It has a six/seven-seater cabin with multi-color mood lighting, a dual-tone four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, dual-zone climate control with touch-based controls, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. Powering the SUV is a 2.0-liter "Kryotec" diesel engine (168hp/350Nm).

Alternative #2

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Price begins at Rs. 16.77 lakh

Hyundai ALCAZAR features a large chrome-studded grille, tri-beam LED headlamps, roof rails, skid plates, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 17/18-inch dual-tone wheels. It gets a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It is backed by either a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (157hp/253Nm) or a 1.5-liter diesel motor (114hp/250Nm).

Alternative #3

MG Hector Plus: Price starts at Rs. 17.8 lakh

The MG Hector Plus flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-studded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. The SUV has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard, beige-colored leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a 14.0-inch HD infotainment panel. It gets a 2.0-liter diesel (168hp/350Nm or a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol (141hp/250Nm).

Alternative #4

Jeep Compass: Price begins at Rs. 20.69 lakh

Jeep Compass sports a typical SUV silhouette and gets a seven-slatted grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, skid plates, 17/18-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It gets a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.1-inch infotainment system. The off-roader is fueled by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 168hp/350Nm.