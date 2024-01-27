Context

Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp took the motorcycling world by surprise when it teased the Mavrick 440 for the first time. Based on the Harley-Davidson X 440, the neo-retro roadster model offers a sporty riding stance and a retuned engine. However, once the Royal Enfield Hunter 450 arrives, the former will have to compete with the upcoming bike in the sub-500cc segment.

Design

Mavrick 440 looks more visually appealing

Hero Mavrick 440 features a sculpted fuel tank, a projector LED headlamp with split-type H-shaped DRLs, a raised handlebar, a stepped-up seat, an LED taillamp, and 17-inch designer diamond-cut wheels. In comparison, Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is expected to sport a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, a fully digital instrument cluster, a round LED headlamp, and a circular LED taillamp.

Safety

RE Hunter 450 to get ride-by-wire throttle

To ensure rider safety, the Hero Mavrick comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. Meanwhile, the upcoming Hunter 450 shall get disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, a ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. Suspension duties on it would be handled by telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

Performance

Hunter 450 will pack powerful engine

The Mavrick 440 is backed by a 440cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the Harley-Davidson X 440. It delivers a maximum power of 27hp and 38Nm of peak torque. The upcoming Hunter 450 will draw power from a 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 39hp and a peak torque of 40Nm. Both bikes will have a six-speed manual gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2 lakh. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Hunter 450 will likely set you back by Rs. 2.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Hunter 450 will make more sense on our shores with its better safety kit and potent liquid-cooled engine.