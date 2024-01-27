How upcoming RE Hunter 450 fares against Hero Mavrick 440
Royal Enfield has been busy expanding its lineup in India. The Chennai-based bikemaker is now gearing up to introduce the Hunter 450 model soon. The upcoming motorcycle will merge the Hunter 350's design with the Himalayan 450's all-new "Sherpa 450" engine, offering the best of both worlds. How will it fare against the recently revealed Hero Mavrick 440 on our shores?
Why does this story matter?
Hero MotoCorp took the motorcycling world by surprise when it teased the Mavrick 440 for the first time. Based on the Harley-Davidson X 440, the neo-retro roadster model offers a sporty riding stance and a retuned engine. However, once the Royal Enfield Hunter 450 arrives, the former will have to compete with the upcoming bike in the sub-500cc segment.
Mavrick 440 looks more visually appealing
Hero Mavrick 440 features a sculpted fuel tank, a projector LED headlamp with split-type H-shaped DRLs, a raised handlebar, a stepped-up seat, an LED taillamp, and 17-inch designer diamond-cut wheels. In comparison, Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is expected to sport a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, a fully digital instrument cluster, a round LED headlamp, and a circular LED taillamp.
RE Hunter 450 to get ride-by-wire throttle
To ensure rider safety, the Hero Mavrick comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. Meanwhile, the upcoming Hunter 450 shall get disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, a ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. Suspension duties on it would be handled by telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.
Hunter 450 will pack powerful engine
The Mavrick 440 is backed by a 440cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the Harley-Davidson X 440. It delivers a maximum power of 27hp and 38Nm of peak torque. The upcoming Hunter 450 will draw power from a 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 39hp and a peak torque of 40Nm. Both bikes will have a six-speed manual gearbox.
Which one should you choose?
In India, the Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2 lakh. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Hunter 450 will likely set you back by Rs. 2.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Hunter 450 will make more sense on our shores with its better safety kit and potent liquid-cooled engine.