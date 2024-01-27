Design

Firstly, let's look at e-C3's design

The Citroen e-C3 flaunts a quirky design philosophy and features a sculpted bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, and a sleek grille with prominent Citroen badging. The EV also has a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch designer alloy wheels. At the rear end, the car gets wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Information

Advanced drivetrain with unique E-Toggle automatic gearbox

Unlike the standard stick-type gearbox seen on its ICE-powered sibling, the Citroen e-C3 features an advanced drivetrain with a unique "E-Toggle" automatic gearbox. The gearbox saves cabin space and also allows for a silent driving experience.

Performance

EV promises range of up to 320km

Citroen has kept the e-C3's powertrain unchanged. The e-SUV is backed by a front-axle-mounted electric motor paired with a 29.2kWh battery pack. The setup generates 56hp/143Nm and promises a range of up to 320km. The electric car takes 10.5 hours to charge using a 15 amp plug point fully. However, with a DC fast charger, it takes just 57 minutes to reach 80%.

Information

Regenerative braking with multi-level regeneration option

Citroen has equipped the capable e-C3 with an advanced regenerative braking system with a multi-level regeneration option. This system allows the driver to do "One-Pedal" driving simply using the accelerator pedal. The system also helps the EV gain additional range.

Features

Dual airbags and premium two-tone dashboard offered

On the inside, the Citroen e-C3's spacious five-seater cabin gets a premium two-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery made using sustainable materials, quirky-looking air vents, keyless entry, a start/stop button, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.2-inch infotainment panel with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual front airbags, ABS, and EBD.