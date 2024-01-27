Eligibility

Training sessions, eligibility criteria

Participants in both categories will attend full-day training sessions led by TVS Racing's national champions. These sessions aim to sharpen riders' skills and familiarize them with the TVS Apache RTR 200 and RR 200 motorcycles. Women participants must be at least 18 years old with a valid two-wheeler driving license, while those aged 15-18 years need Level 1 FMSCI-certified training from a racing school. The rookie category is also open to riders aged 15-18 years with Level 1 FMSCI certification.

Selection rounds

Schedule for selection and training rounds

The selection and training rounds will kick off in Mumbai on Saturday (January 27), followed by New Delhi on February 4, Kolkata on February 11, and Chennai on May 11 and 12. Participants will compete on the TVS Apache RTR 200 and RR 200 motorcycles during these rounds. The championship provides a platform for aspiring racers to showcase their skills and learn from seasoned professionals in the field.