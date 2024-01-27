Difference

How production model differs from concept

Based on the latest images, the eVX's production model will likely sport a toned-down look compared to the concept. It shall feature a more conventional front fascia and grille to save production costs. The upper grille will house a radar module for the ADAS suite, potentially making the eVX the first Maruti vehicle with this advanced technology. The side profile would stay true to the concept's design, showcasing an almost three-box style and a rear door handle on the C-pillar.

Specifications

Exterior features and powertrain

The eVX will come equipped with connected tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, a rear spoiler, and a non-flashy bumper. Built on the born-electric YY8 skateboard-style chassis based on Toyota's 27PL platform, the eVX might offer 45kWh or 60kWh battery options. It will either be available in a single-motor front-wheel drive (FWD) or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration. The driving range is anticipated to be around 550km on a single charge.

Rivals and market positioning

Upon its release, the Maruti Suzuki eVX will face competition from electric vehicles like the MG ZS EV, the upcoming Hyundai CRETA EV, the Tata Curvv EV, the Honda Elevate EV, and the Mahindra BE.05. As India's leading carmaker ventures into the EV market, it will be interesting to see how the eVX stacks up against its rivals. With several advanced features, the electric SUV is set to make waves in the Indian market.