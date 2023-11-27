Maruti Suzuki set to launch 3 ICE vehicles in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:43 am Nov 27, 202311:43 am

A 7-seater SUV is on the way

Maruti Suzuki, a top car manufacturer in India, is gearing up to introduce three new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles within the next two years. This move comes despite the increasing popularity of electric vehicles on our shores. The upcoming models, including Swift, Dzire, and a 7-seater SUV, promise to bring innovation and variety to Maruti's lineup, catering to the ever-changing automotive market.

Next-generation Swift and Dzire will feature hybrid technology

The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, slated for a 2024 release, will boast a cutting-edge powertrain with the Z12E engine, a 1.2-liter three-cylinder wonder. This engine aims to strike the perfect balance between performance and efficiency while incorporating Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for enhanced active safety. In a similar vein, the upcoming Dzire is preparing for a hybrid makeover with ADAS features. Both vehicles are expected to hit the market around the same time.

A new 7-seater SUV is being developed

Maruti Suzuki plans to broaden its SUV range with a 7-seater SUV that will rival the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700. This model should be based on the upcoming Toyota Corolla Cross-based 7-seater SUV, which is currently under development. It could also be a three-row version of the Grand Vitara. Furthermore, the eVX production model is confirmed for a 2025 launch, giving rise to a Toyota derivative with an impressive range of over 550km on a single charge.