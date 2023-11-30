Tesla Cybertruck's range tipped at around 480km

1/5

Auto 2 min read

Tesla Cybertruck's range tipped at around 480km

By Pradnesh Naik 09:34 am Nov 30, 202309:34 am

Tesla Cybertruck will feature a massive free-standing infotainment panel to control several functions on the EV (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla is gearing up to introduce its most anticipated model, the Cybertruck, soon. In the latest development, a photo shared by YouTuber Marques Brownlee offers a glimpse into the driving range of the EV. The image reveals a partial view of the vehicle's display, showing a range of 426km at an estimated 91% state-of-charge. This has created a buzz that the top-tier Cybertruck model could boast an impressive 483km combined range when fully charged.

2/5

The lower-trim version could offer a higher range

Tesla may also release an affordable Cybertruck variant with a less powerful powertrain and smaller wheels but with a higher driving range. This is a common trend among electric vehicles (EVs) and traditional ICE-powered cars. Tesla typically aims for at least 402km of EPA range in its vehicles. While the company initially hinted at a larger battery pack option with a range of 804km, it remains uncertain when such a model will be available.

3/5

Production challenges faced by Tesla

The EV maker has encountered several production hurdles for the Cybertruck. The ultrahard stainless steel alloy used for the body panels has proven difficult to work with. Another challenge for the EV is its dependence on an in-house-developed 4,680-cell battery pack.

4/5

When will the Tesla Cybertruck launch?

The official launch of the Tesla Cybertruck is set for November 30 in the US, with deliveries commencing during an event on the same day. Until the event, it's unlikely that any concrete details or specifications will be revealed. Earlier this year, rumors circulated that Tesla might forgo the long-range trim (804km) in favor of a version with 563km of driving range. Currently, Cybertruck's website only features a countdown clock, with no options to reserve or order the vehicle.

5/5