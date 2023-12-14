Audi launches India's first ultra-fast charging station in Mumbai

By Pradnesh Naik 07:31 pm Dec 14, 202307:31 pm

Only a few EVs in India support 450kW fast charging as of now (Photo credit: ChargeZone)

Audi and ChargeZone have launched India's first ultra-fast charging station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. It has a capacity of 450W. This renewable energy-powered station can provide power to electric vehicles (EVs) through a 500A liquid-cooled gun, ensuring better performance and efficiency. It will offer Audi's affluent customers in Mumbai a convenient charging option.

Capabilities of India's first sustainable fast-charging station

The ultra-fast charger can power up the Audi Q8 55 e-tron from 20% to 80% in just 26 minutes. For reference, the e-SUV boasts a 114kWh battery pack, the largest among passenger EVs in India. The charging station also features solar panels for clean and sustainable energy. Audi customers can enjoy free charging until March 2024, along with vouchers as an incentive to use the ultra-fast charging station.

Accessible charging for all EV owners in Mumbai

This new ultra-fast charging station is open to all EV owners in Mumbai but it isn't free for non-Audi customers. Audi e-tron owners will also get Starbucks coffee vouchers when charging their cars at the station. Trained staff will be available for assistance at the charging stations, and a lounge will be provided for EV owners to relax while their vehicles charge.

Expansion of charging network and app integration

Audi has set up over 140 chargers across 73 cities, including dealerships, service centers, and select SKODA-Volkswagen dealerships. The myAudi Connect mobile app has an 'e-tron hub' with information about the ultra-fast charging station. It displays charging stations from five partners namely Aargo EV Smart, ChargeZone, Relux Electric, LionCharge, and Zeon Charging. The app offers over 1,000 charge points for Audi e-tron owners, with more to be added soon.