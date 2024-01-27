Performance

New 1.2L TGDi engine to offer improved performance

Tata Motors is reportedly working on the new 1.2L TGDi engine, which could debut with the Curvv or Altroz Racer. This engine is expected to generate 125hp of power at 5,000rpm and 225Nm of peak torque between 1,700rpm and 3,500rpm. The new-age mill will provide more power and torque at a lower rpm range compared to the Nexon and Altroz i-Turbo. The carmaker's new seven-speed DCT is likely to be paired with this engine, along with a manual transmission option.

Technology

Advanced engine technology for enhanced efficiency

The upcoming range of Tata Motors's engines will be TGDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection) units, featuring full aluminum blocks, making them lighter and more rigid. These engines may include dual cam phasing for variable valve timing characteristics at different speeds. This ensures higher efficiency at lower revs and increased power at higher revs. Cylinder heads could have an integrated exhaust manifold and a variable oil pump, while the turbocharger might be water-cooled for improved performance.

Features

Expected features of Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer is also anticipated to include a new 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, it likely won't have the new-age two-spoke steering wheel, touch and toggle-style climate control panel, or the 10.2-inch instrument cluster found in the Punch EV. A single-pane sunroof, as seen in the Altroz Racer prototype at the 2023 Auto Expo, is expected to be featured. The upcoming vehicle's price might start at around Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).