Ahead of official reveal, Tata Altroz Racer spotted testing
Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the Altroz Racer in India this year. In the latest development, a prototype has been spotted undergoing emission testing near Pune, Maharashtra. The hatchback will boast a more powerful engine than the i-Turbo version and is expected to compete with the Hyundai i20 N Line upon its arrival. To recall, the Altroz Racer was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is rumored to run on Tata's new 1.2L TGDi engine.
New 1.2L TGDi engine to offer improved performance
Tata Motors is reportedly working on the new 1.2L TGDi engine, which could debut with the Curvv or Altroz Racer. This engine is expected to generate 125hp of power at 5,000rpm and 225Nm of peak torque between 1,700rpm and 3,500rpm. The new-age mill will provide more power and torque at a lower rpm range compared to the Nexon and Altroz i-Turbo. The carmaker's new seven-speed DCT is likely to be paired with this engine, along with a manual transmission option.
Advanced engine technology for enhanced efficiency
The upcoming range of Tata Motors's engines will be TGDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection) units, featuring full aluminum blocks, making them lighter and more rigid. These engines may include dual cam phasing for variable valve timing characteristics at different speeds. This ensures higher efficiency at lower revs and increased power at higher revs. Cylinder heads could have an integrated exhaust manifold and a variable oil pump, while the turbocharger might be water-cooled for improved performance.
Expected features of Altroz Racer
Tata Altroz Racer is also anticipated to include a new 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, it likely won't have the new-age two-spoke steering wheel, touch and toggle-style climate control panel, or the 10.2-inch instrument cluster found in the Punch EV. A single-pane sunroof, as seen in the Altroz Racer prototype at the 2023 Auto Expo, is expected to be featured. The upcoming vehicle's price might start at around Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).