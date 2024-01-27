Context

Why does this story matter?

Porsche has been pushing the boundaries in terms of technology and innovation with premium battery electric vehicles (BEVs). It was the first luxury automaker to enter the segment with the Taycan in 2019, and now it has upped the ante with the Macan EV. However, with capable electric SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV already available, how does the newcomer fare?

Design

The Porsche Macan EV looks more appealing

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a gloss black closed-off grille, swept-back LED headlamps, a full-width LED light bar, flush-fitted door handles, designer wheels, and connected LED taillights. The 2024 Porsche Macan EV features Matrix LED headlamps with a new-age quad DRL setup, a sharp-looking beltline, chrome-lined windows, a sloping coupe-like roofline, and lightweight dual-tone forged wheels and connected-type LED taillamps.

Interior

The cabin of Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV feels more premium

The EQE's luxurious cabin gets premium upholstery, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, multi-zone climate control with an in-built air purifier, and a futuristic 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen. The Macan EV's sporty cabin has bucket-style seats with leather upholstery, a four-zone climate control, a premium sound system, a curved-type digital driver's display, and a dual-screen infotainment panel stretching across the leather-wrapped dashboard.

Performance

The Macan EV promises a longer driving range per charge

Powering the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a dual-motor setup that generates 408hp of power. The EV promises a range of up to 550km thanks to its 90.6kWh battery pack. The Porsche Macan EV is backed by dual electric motors that are paired with a 100kWh battery pack. The setup delivers 630hp of power and allows for a driving range of up to 591km.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV can be yours at Rs. 1.39 crore. On the other hand, the all-new 2024 Porsche Macan EV will set you back by Rs. 1.65 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) for the Turbo trim. In our opinion, the Macan makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design, potent all-electric powertrain, and superior range.