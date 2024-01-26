Maserati's flagship EV, the Quattroporte Folgore, to arrive in 2028
After facing some development delays, Maserati is gearing up to launch the all-electric Quattroporte Folgore in 2028. The Italian carmaker has plans to roll out three other electric models before the flagship sedan hits the market. Maserati CEO Davide Grasso shared that the company is going full throttle on electrification for a greener future. For reference, the brand already has two iconic models available for purchase in their 100% electric versions, with another one scheduled for launch this year.
GranCabrio Folgore and other electric models planned
The first electric model set to debut is the GranCabrio Folgore, which will be unveiled later this year, following the release of its gas-powered counterpart. Maserati's electrification journey will continue with a zero-emissions version of the potent MC20 model in 2025 and a large e-SUV, likely an electrified Levante, in 2027. All these models are said to be 100% designed, developed, and manufactured in Italy.
Stellantis's electrification strategy
Maserati is owned by Stellantis, which was itself created in a merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot that took place in 2021. Maserati's push for electrification is part of the broader 'Stellantis Dare Forward 2030' strategic plan revealed in March 2022. This positions the luxury brand as a key player within the organization, ensuring all new models will feature electric powertrains.