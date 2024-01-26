Upcoming EVs

GranCabrio Folgore and other electric models planned

The first electric model set to debut is the GranCabrio Folgore, which will be unveiled later this year, following the release of its gas-powered counterpart. Maserati's electrification journey will continue with a zero-emissions version of the potent MC20 model in 2025 and a large e-SUV, likely an electrified Levante, in 2027. All these models are said to be 100% designed, developed, and manufactured in Italy.

Strategy

Stellantis's electrification strategy

Maserati is owned by Stellantis, which was itself created in a merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot that took place in 2021. Maserati's push for electrification is part of the broader 'Stellantis Dare Forward 2030' strategic plan revealed in March 2022. This positions the luxury brand as a key player within the organization, ensuring all new models will feature electric powertrains.