About the car

First, let's see what Maruti Suzuki Invicto offers

Maruti Suzuki Invicto features a long and sculpted hood, a NEXWave grille with two chrome slats, swept-back LED headlamps with tri-LED DRLs, a shark-fin antenna, and a refreshed bumper. The seven-seater cabin has an all-black dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a large 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment console. It is powered by a 2.0-liter petrol engine linked to an electric motor (184hp/209Nm).

Alternative #1

Kia Carens: Price begins at Rs. 10.45 lakh

Kia Carens flaunts a lengthy bonnet, bumper-mounted LED headlights with split-style DRLs, connected-style LED taillights, silvered skid plates, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers a dual-tone dashboard, perforated leatherette upholstery, a premium Bose sound system, six airbags, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity. It is backed a 1.5-liter diesel (113hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol (113hp/144Nm), or a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm).

Alternative #2

Mahindra XUV700: Price starts at Rs. 14.03 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 has a typical SUV stance, featuring chrome-slatted grille, flush-fitted door handles, adaptive LED headlights with c-shaped DRLs, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Its seven-seater cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. The car draws power from either a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol (197hp/380Nm) or a 2.2-liter diesel motor (153hp/360Nm; 182hp/420Nm; and 182hp/450Nm).

Alternative #3

Tata Safari: Price begins at Rs. 16.19 lakh

Tata Safari sports a grille with parametric design elements, bumper-mounted projector bi-LED headlights, sequential indicators, a full-width LED taillamp unit, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The cabin provides a leather-wrapped four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, dual-zone climate control with a touch-based panel, and a massive 12.3-inch infotainment panel with navigation support. The SUV is backed by a 2.0-liter diesel engine (168hp/350Nm).

Alternative #4

Toyota Innova Hycross: Price starts at Rs. 18.92 lakh

Similar in design to the Invicto, the Toyota Innova Hycross features an all-LED lighting setup, a large chromed grille, flared wheel arches with blacked-out cladding, and 18-inch wheels. The MPV has a spacious seven-seater cabin and gets a panoramic sunroof, powered Ottoman seats, and dual-zone climate control. It is offered with a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup (186hp/187Nm) or a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol engine (174hp/197Nm).