Tesla-rival BYD showcases Atto 2, its new entry-level crossover EV
Chinese EV maker BYD has unveiled the Atto 2 in its home market. The compact, budget-friendly electric crossover is designed to compete with vehicles such as the Jeep Avenger. Set to launch later this year under the "Yuan Up" moniker, the EV is built on BYD's new-age e-Platform 3.0. It will likely be positioned between the Dolphin hatchback and Atto 3 crossover.
The powertrain and battery specifications of the EV
The Atto 2 will come equipped with a front-mounted electric motor developing either 94hp or 174hp of power, similar to the BYD Dolphin hatchback. It will be powered by BYD's own lithium-iron-phosphate 'Blade' battery pack, available in either 32kWh or 45.1kWh capacities. These battery options promise a range of up to 300km and 400km, respectively on China's CLTC test cycle.
Other expected details of the Atto 2
The all-new Atto 2's kerb weight is estimated to range from 1,430kg to 1,540kg, depending on the motor and battery configuration. Final details about the capable EV are still under wraps as BYD is doing late-stage testing before an official reveal in the coming weeks. The Atto 2 is set to compete with the Jeep Avenger, Volkswagen's ID range, and Tesla's 'Redwood' EV. The Warren Buffett-backed carmaker plans to start selling the EV in the European region in 2025.