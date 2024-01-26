Specifications

The powertrain and battery specifications of the EV

The Atto 2 will come equipped with a front-mounted electric motor developing either 94hp or 174hp of power, similar to the BYD Dolphin hatchback. It will be powered by BYD's own lithium-iron-phosphate 'Blade' battery pack, available in either 32kWh or 45.1kWh capacities. These battery options promise a range of up to 300km and 400km, respectively on China's CLTC test cycle.

Expectations

Other expected details of the Atto 2

The all-new Atto 2's kerb weight is estimated to range from 1,430kg to 1,540kg, depending on the motor and battery configuration. Final details about the capable EV are still under wraps as BYD is doing late-stage testing before an official reveal in the coming weeks. The Atto 2 is set to compete with the Jeep Avenger, Volkswagen's ID range, and Tesla's 'Redwood' EV. The Warren Buffett-backed carmaker plans to start selling the EV in the European region in 2025.