Porsche Macan EV launched in India at Rs. 1.65 crore
Porsche has introduced its newest all-electric offering, the Macan EV in India, with a starting price of Rs. 1.65 crore (ex-showroom) for the Turbo variant. The German carmaker is expected to introduce the '4' trim level at a later date. Although Porsche is currently offering the SUV in an electrified form, it will also be offered with petrol and diesel engines in the coming months.
Design and interior features of the Macan EV
The Macan EV showcases a distinct design compared to the outgoing ICE-powered version. It features new-age quad DRLs with a slit-style design above the headlamp clusters and air intakes. The electric SUV also includes an 84-liter front trunk and is 103mm longer than the older ICE model to accommodate the large battery pack. Inside, the vehicle sports a similar layout to recent Porsche models, with a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch central infotainment display.
Performance, range, and charging options
Built on an 800V PPE platform, the Macan EV comes with a standard 100-kWh battery pack, providing up to 613km of range for the Macan 4 trim and up to 591km for the Turbo variant. A 270kW DC fast charging option allows for a 10% to 80% charge in just 21 minutes. The Turbo model boasts a peak power output of 630hp/1,130Nm and reaches a top speed of 260km/h.