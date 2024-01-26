Design

Design and interior features of the Macan EV

The Macan EV showcases a distinct design compared to the outgoing ICE-powered version. It features new-age quad DRLs with a slit-style design above the headlamp clusters and air intakes. The electric SUV also includes an 84-liter front trunk and is 103mm longer than the older ICE model to accommodate the large battery pack. Inside, the vehicle sports a similar layout to recent Porsche models, with a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch central infotainment display.

Specifications

Performance, range, and charging options

Built on an 800V PPE platform, the Macan EV comes with a standard 100-kWh battery pack, providing up to 613km of range for the Macan 4 trim and up to 591km for the Turbo variant. A 270kW DC fast charging option allows for a 10% to 80% charge in just 21 minutes. The Turbo model boasts a peak power output of 630hp/1,130Nm and reaches a top speed of 260km/h.