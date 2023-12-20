Tata Motors's 2024 line-up to include three new SUVs
Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce three new SUVs in India in 2024. The list includes the Punch EV, Curvv SUV-coupe, and Harrier EV. The Punch EV will go head-to-head with the Citroen eC3, while the Curvv aims to attract buyers seeking a distinctive option without compromising SUV functionality. The Harrier EV will be Tata's sixth all-electric model and the first based on the Omega platform. We can also expect a facelifted model for its popular hatchback, the Altroz.
Tata Punch EV is expected to launch soon
Slated for an early 2024 launch, the Tata Punch EV is anticipated to be priced at around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom). It's expected to offer more features than its petrol counterpart, such as LED headlamps, a sunroof, all-wheel disc brakes, and unique design elements. The interior may boast a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Although battery and motor specifications haven't been disclosed, multiple options could be available to cater to a broader audience.
Tata Curvv will get multiple powertrain options
Set to launch in mid-2024 with an estimated starting price of Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Curvv will initially be offered as an EV with a range of around 500km from a dual-motor setup. A petrol variant featuring a new 1.2-liter TGDi turbocharged engine generating 125hp of power and 225Nm of peak torque will follow soon. With a distinctive sloping roofline and rugged design, it will compete with the Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Tata Harrier EV will come loaded with ADAS safety suite
The Tata Harrier EV is expected to hit the market in late 2024 with a starting price of about Rs. 27 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack and a dual-motor setup, with an estimated range of about 500km. The e-SUV will share features such as ADAS Suite, a 360-degree-view camera, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof with its ICE counterpart.