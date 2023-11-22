Ather Energy's new electric scooters expected to arrive in 2024

Ather 450X has a top speed of 90km/h (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy's CEO, Tarun Mehta has announced plans to launch a family electric scooter in India by 2024. The company is also working on an upgraded version of its popular 450 series electric scooter. The performance-focused model is set to hit the market early next year. Spy shots of the new vehicle, clad in black and white camouflage, have already surfaced online as it undergoes testing on public roads.

The upcoming iQube-rivaling scooter will target the family market

The upcoming TVS iQube-rivaling electric scooter aims to meet the growing demand for affordable and eco-friendly transportation in India. While specific design details and features remain under wraps, the scooter's public road testing indicates Ather Energy's commitment to expanding EV options for customers on our shores. This move aligns with the increasing trend of EV adoption in the country, as more people seek greener alternatives to traditional petrol-powered vehicles.

Ather also has upgrade plans for its popular 450 series

In addition to the family model, Ather is developing an improved version of its 450 series electric scooters, dubbed the 450X and 450S. These updated two-wheelers are expected to offer enhanced performance, range, and an overall improved user experience. With the debut slated for early 2024, the EV maker continues to push the boundaries of technology in the EV category, offering innovative and diverse products in the rapidly evolving market.