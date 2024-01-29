About

Firstly, let's look at Hero Xtreme 125R

The Hero Xtreme 125R boasts an LED headlamp with DRLs, a sharp-looking fuel tank with extensions, split-type seats, sporty grab rails, a sleek LED taillamp, and an LCD display. For safety, it has a disc/drum brake setup, a combined braking system (CBS), telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. Powering the bike is a new 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 11.5hp/10.5Nm.

Alternative #1

Bajaj Pulsar 125: Price starts at Rs. 80,416

Bajaj Pulsar 125 has sporty graphics, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The bike gets a disc/drum brake setup, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers for rider safety. It is backed by a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 11.6hp/10.8Nm.

Alternative #2

Honda SP 125: Price begins at Rs. 86,017

Honda SP 125 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, a body-colored grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, an LED headlamp, and a digital instrument cluster. It is equipped with a disc/drum brake setup, a CBS, telescopic front forks, and an adjustable rear mono-shock unit in terms of safety. The bike runs on a 123.9cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that produces 10.7hp/10.9Nm.

Alternative #3

TVS Raider 125: Price starts at Rs. 95,219

TVS Raider 125 features a sculpted fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, a single-seat or split-type seat, and designer alloy wheels. To ensure the rider's safety, it gets a disc/drum brake setup, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The commuter draws power from a 124.8cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder mill that puts out 15.3hp and 11.2Nm.