Context

Why does this story matter?

Revolt Motors was one of the early movers in the mass-produced premium electric motorcycle segment in India. Its RV400 model offered more practicality with a removable battery pack. Now, the EV maker has added a more affordable BRZ variant. However, the new model faces an uphill challenge as it rivals the likes of the Oben Rorr and Tork Kratos R.

Design

Revolt RV400 BRZ looks more appealing of the two

The new Revolt RV400 BRZ sports a unique Dark Lunar Green shade and features a sculpted fuel tank-like structure, a wide handlebar, a projector LED headlamp, a stepped-up seat, and a sleek LED taillamp. The Oben Rorr also has a muscular fuel tank-like structure with extensions, split-style seats, a pillion grab rail, high-set handlebars, a circular headlight, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Safety

Both EVs feature disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Revolt RV400 BRZ and Oben Rorr come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a combined braking system and regenerative braking for better performance. The former gets inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit. The latter has telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Performance

Oben Rorr promises longer riding range

The Revolt RV400 BRZ draws power from a 3kW mid-mounted motor with a belt-drive system and a removable 3.24kWh battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 150km. Oben Rorr packs a 10kW electric motor linked to a fixed-type IP67-rated 4.4kWh battery pack. The EV has a claimed range of around 187km on a single charge.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Revolt RV400 BRZ will set you back Rs. 1.38 lakh. On the other hand, the Oben Rorr can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the RV400 BRZ makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design, lower price tag, and better brand value and reach.