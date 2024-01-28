Context

Why does this story matter?

Husqvarna Motorcycles has a rich heritage of over 90 years in racing. After a lukewarm response to its 250cc twins, the bikemaker has now introduced the Svartpilen 401 in the heavily competitive middleweight category. However, to win the champion's crown, the bike has to challenge the established contender, the Bajaj Dominar 400. Which one is better?

Design

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 looks more visually appealing

Bajaj Dominar 400 flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, always-on LED headlights, dual barrel exhaust, LED taillights, and a reverse-LCD instrument cluster with a secondary tank-mounted display. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 follows a minimalist design approach and gets a sculpted fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a round LED headlamp, an underbelly exhaust, and a full-color TFT display.

Safety

Both bikes feature disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Bajaj Dominar 400 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The latter also gets a ride-by-wire throttle and a traction control system. The suspension duties on both motorcycles are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Performance

Svartpilen 401 packs more powerful engine

Powering the Bajaj Dominar 400 is a 373.3cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 39.4hp of power and 35Nm of torque. In comparison, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is backed by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 45hp and a peak torque of 39Nm. Both mills are linked to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Bajaj Dominar 400 can be yours at Rs. 2.3 lakh. On the other hand, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will set you back by Rs. 2.92 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Svartpilen 401 makes more sense on our shores with its minimalist design, better safety kit, and a potent powertrain.