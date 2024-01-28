Design

Enhanced styling and color options

The 2024 Pulsar N150 will showcase a revamped front fascia with a bolder, more aggressive appearance. It would likely feature a dual-tone effect on the headlamp cowl, front fender, fuel tank, and side panels, using glossy and matte finishes. A new graphics theme will blend red, white, and gray shades, while the wheels will receive a sporty red and white treatment. Two color options would be offered: Pearl Metallic White and Ebony Black.

Features

New features for improved safety and comfort

The 2024 Pulsar N150 will be equipped with a larger bi-functional LED projector headlamp for improved visibility and safety. LED pilot lamps will surround the headlamp while turn signals retain halogen units. The bike will include a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a muscular fuel tank with 3D Pulsar badging in chrome finish, and an angular engine guard adorned with sporty graphics. An underbelly exhaust will streamline the side profile and enhance the bike's center of gravity for better handling.

Upgrades

Tech upgrades and performance specifications

Bajaj will outfit the 2024 Pulsar N150 with a USB charging port near the tank flap and a new infinity console featuring a digital instrument cluster. The bike will likely powered by a refined 149.68cc engine that develops 14.3hp of power and 13.5Nm of peak torque and would paired with a five-speed gearbox. It will boast 31mm telescopic front forks, a new mono-shock suspension at the rear, single-channel ABS, and wider tires for enhanced balance and handling.