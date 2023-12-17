How Yamaha MT-03 fares against TVS Apache RTR 310

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Dec 17, 202301:15 am

Yamaha has launched the highly awaited 2024 MT-03 in India with a price tag of Rs. 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in two color schemes: Midnight Cyan and Midnight Black. It competes in the middleweight streetfighter segment with the TVS Apache RTR 310 on our shores. But which one offers more bang for the buck: the Japanese fighter or the homegrown brawler?

Why does this story matter?

Across the globe, Yamaha is considered a force to reckon with in the streetfighter segment. Now, to dominate the sub-500cc category in the Indian market, the bikemaker has introduced the MT-03. However, to win the champion's crown here, it has to compete against the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and TVS Apache RTR 310.

TVS Apache RTR 310 looks more appealing

Yamaha MT-03 features a muscular fuel tank, a bi-functional LED headlamp, split-type LED DRLs, a raised handlebar, split seats, an upswept side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. TVS Apache RTR 310 features a sculpted fuel tank, dual adaptive LED headlamps with DRLs, split seats with heating/cooling function, dual dynamic LED taillamps, and a TFT console. Both bikes ride on 17-inch designer wheels.

RTR 310 comes with multiple electronic riding aids

For safety, both the Yamaha MT-03 and TVS Apache RTR 310 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The latter also has a cornering function for its ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, five riding modes, and traction control. The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit on both streetfighter motorcycles.

Yamaha MT-03 packs more powerful engine

Powering the Yamaha MT-03 is a 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates 41.4hp of maximum power and 29.5Nm of peak torque. TVS Apache RTR 310 is fueled by a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined engine that produces a maximum power of 35hp and a peak torque of 27.3Nm. Both bikes get a six-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Yamaha MT-03 can be yours at Rs. 4.6 lakh. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 310 ranges between Rs. 2.43 lakh and Rs. 2.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the RTR 310 makes more sense with its better safety hardware with several segment-first features like cruise control and riding modes, attractive design, and lower price tag.