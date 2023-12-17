Features that make RE Shotgun 650 ideal for urban commutes

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Dec 17, 202312:05 am

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield revealed the final production model of the all-new Shotgun 650 recently. The bobber motorcycle is essentially a heavily reworked version of its cruiser sibling, the Super Meteor 650. While the latter is made specifically for cruising on highways, the former has been tuned to tackle the urban jungle with ease. Here's why the bobber is an ideal choice for city commutes.

First, let's look at Shotgun 650's design

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 sports a quintessential bobber look with a wide handlebar and a floating-type rider-only seat. It features a muscular 13.8-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, rounded metallic fenders, dual pea-shooter exhaust, and a round LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with a Tripper navigation pod and rides on 18-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) alloy wheels.

Shorter wheelbase enables better handling capabilities

The Shotgun 650 has a slightly altered chassis with a shortened wheelbase of 1,465mm, ground clearance of 140mm, a steering rake angle of 25.3 degrees, and a saddle height of 795mm. With a reworked riding geometry, the motorcycle now becomes ideal for city commutes.

Comes equipped with Showa suspension setup

To ensure a safe ride, Royal Enfield has equipped the Shotgun 650 with ByBre-sourced floating brake calipers and large disc units on both wheels. The bike gets dual-channel ABS with braided stainless steel brake lines for added safety. The suspension duties on the bobber motorcycle are handled by 43mm Showa Big Piston inverted front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear end.

Bobber gets removable rear subframe for added convenience

Although the Shotgun 650 is a single-seater bobber motorcycle, it features a removable rear subframe. Using a series of four bolts, the subframe unit can be easily added to the motorcycle, allowing the rider to attach a parcel rack or a lockable rear seat.

Draws power from 47hp, 648cc parallel-twin engine

Powering the all-new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is the same 648cc, air-and-oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine from the Super Meteor 650 and the Interceptor 650. The motor churns out 47hp of maximum power and 52.3Nm of peak torque. To ensure a smooth ride, the mill is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.