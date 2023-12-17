Royal Enfield Himalayan to become more expensive from January

By Pradnesh Naik 10:51 am Dec 17, 202310:51 am

Royal Enfield Himalayan features a digital instrument cluster with in-built navigation support (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Launched back in November, Royal Enfield's Himalayan is set to receive its first price hike in January. The current prices for all color options are introductory and valid for customers who book the bike before December 31. After this date, the ADV's price is expected to increase significantly. As of now, the motorcycle costs Rs. 2.69 lakh for the base model and goes up to Rs. 2.84 lakh for the range-topping Summit trim with Hanle Black color (all prices, ex-showroom).

Changing color of pre-booked ADV will impact pricing

According to Bikewale, several dealers have indicated that if a customer books the ADV before January 1 but decides to change the color after this date, they will have to pay the updated price. However, if the bike's color is changed before December 31, the introductory price will still be applicable. This information is crucial for potential buyers planning to get the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the coming weeks.

Quick look at Royal Enfield Himalayan

Replacing the aging 411 model, the all-new Himalayan is underpinned by a twin-spar frame. It flaunts a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, a round LED headlamp unit, an adjustable windscreen, wire-spoke wheels with tubeless tires, and a unique split LED taillamp assembly that double-up as indicators. Safety is ensured by disc brakes on both wheels, dual channel ABS, inverted front forks from Showa, and an adjustable link-type rear mono-shock unit. It draws power from a new 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine (39hp/40Nm).

