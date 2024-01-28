About

Let's take a quick look at mid-size SUV

The C3 Aircross features bumper-mounted headlights with split-type Y-shaped DRLs, a sleek grille with the Double Chevron logo, silvered skid plates, roof rails, flared wheel arches, a roof-mounted antenna, and designer alloy wheels. Its spacious seven-seater cabin is equipped with a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, keyless entry, automatic climate control, and roof-mounted rear AC vents. Powering the SUV is the capable 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol engine that puts out 108hp of maximum power and 190Nm of peak torque.

Competition

Competition of C3 Aircross AT

Available in the top two trims, Plus and Max, the AT gearbox option will also offer a 5+2 seating arrangement. The C3 Aircross is looking to draw in more customers by introducing the automatic transmission. The mid-size SUV competes against the likes of the Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos on our shores.