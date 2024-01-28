Design

Sporty design updates on Hyundai CRETA N-Line

The model seen during the shoot sports a signature Thunder Blue color with a glossy roof and pillars in Abyss Black. A contrasting red strip runs along the bottom of the side profile, while an N logo adorns the rear. The sporty theme continues on the inside, featuring an all-black theme with vibrant red accents on AC vents, gear shifter, center console, and door panels. The N logo will be present on seats, upholstery, steering wheel, and metal finish pedals.

Features

Features expected on upcoming sporty SUV

Based on the top-of-the-line variant, the CRETA N Line is expected to come with high-end features such as ventilated front seats and an electronic park brake. It will also get a dual 10.25-inch screen setup, integrating the touchscreen infotainment system as well as the digital driver console. A premium eight-speaker Bose audio system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control with an integrated air purifier, and various connected technologies are also expected.

Powertrain

Powertrain details for Hyundai CRETA N-Line

Under the hood, the CRETA N Line is likely to be available with a single powertrain option, a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine producing 158hp of power and 253Nm of torque. Transmission options should include a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a six-speed manual unit, similar to the VERNA. The SUV will offer three driving modes, namely Normal, Eco, and Sport, with the automatic variant featuring paddle shifters. The sporty offering is set to make a splash in the Indian market soon.