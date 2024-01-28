Waiting period for Hyundai i20 extends up to 3 months
If you are planning to buy Hyundai's premium hatchback, the i20, this January, be prepared to wait up to three months in India. This longer waiting duration is applicable to its Asta (O) CVT and Sportz CVT models. All other variants have a waiting period of up to one-and-a-half months from the date of booking. To recall, the i20 range saw a price hike last week, pushing the starting price to Rs. 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom).
Firstly, look at Hyundai i20 range
The Hyundai i20 and i20 N-Line feature sweptback LED headlamps, a large blacked-out grille, revised bumpers, an aggressive air splitter, a diffuser, and Z-shaped LED taillights. The hatchback has a five-seater cabin with premium leatherette upholstery, blue-colored ambient lighting, a cooled glovebox, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, and a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The former gets a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor (87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm), while the latter uses a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (118hp/172Nm).
Hike applied to both i20 and i20 N-Line range
Last week, the standard i20 lineup experienced a price increase of Rs. 1,900-4,900. The revised pricing of the standard i20 ranges from Rs. 7.04 lakh to Rs. 11.21 lakh. Almost all variants of the sporty i20 N-Line model, too, received a price hike of Rs. 4,900. With the price revision, N-Line now starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 12.52 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).