About

Firstly, look at Hyundai i20 range

The Hyundai i20 and i20 N-Line feature sweptback LED headlamps, a large blacked-out grille, revised bumpers, an aggressive air splitter, a diffuser, and Z-shaped LED taillights. The hatchback has a five-seater cabin with premium leatherette upholstery, blue-colored ambient lighting, a cooled glovebox, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, and a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The former gets a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor (87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm), while the latter uses a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (118hp/172Nm).

Hike

Hike applied to both i20 and i20 N-Line range

Last week, the standard i20 lineup experienced a price increase of Rs. 1,900-4,900. The revised pricing of the standard i20 ranges from Rs. 7.04 lakh to Rs. 11.21 lakh. Almost all variants of the sporty i20 N-Line model, too, received a price hike of Rs. 4,900. With the price revision, N-Line now starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 12.52 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).