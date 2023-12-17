Attractive year-end discounts being offered on Maruti Suzuki Swift

By Pradnesh Naik 12:28 pm Dec 17, 202312:28 pm

Maruti Suzuki Swift rolls on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Several Maruti Suzuki dealerships are currently offering enticing year-end deals on select models across their ARENA and NEXA channels. As per a report by Carwale, one of the automaker's most popular models, the Swift, is now available with benefits of up to Rs. 49,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. However, these discounts are lower than those offered during the festive season.

Price of Swift begins at Rs. 5.99 lakh

Starting at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Swift is a favorite among Indian car buyers. The hatchback offers more value than its rivals, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and Tata Tiago. With the ongoing discounts, it becomes an even more attractive option for those looking to purchase a new vehicle before the year ends. These year-end offers, which include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, give customers various ways to save on their new purchases.

New-generation model undergoing testing in India

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has already started testing the fourth-generation Swift in India after unveiling it at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in October. The upcoming model promises significant upgrades and enhancements over the current version, making it an exciting option for car enthusiasts and potential buyers. As testing progresses, more details about the new model are expected to surface in the coming months.