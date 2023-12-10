Upcoming Kia, Hyundai cars in India for 2024: Check list

South Korean auto giants Hyundai and Kia Motors are gearing up to introduce a variety of new vehicles in India next year. The list includes the much-awaited CRETA (facelift), Kia EV9, VERNA N Line, Sonet (facelift), and a few others. These upcoming models aim to solidify both companies' foothold on our shores with their feature-rich offerings and diverse powertrain options. The new launches are expected to boost sales figures and cater to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers.

Kia Sonet and Hyundai CRETA to receive facelifts soon

The Kia Sonet (facelift) is set to launch on December 14, boasting a design revamp and minor interior layout tweaks. It will get new features like Level-1 ADAS, 4-way electric adjust for the driver's seat, rear disc brakes, 360-degree parking camera, and a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display. Meanwhile, the Hyundai CRETA (facelift) is slated to debut on January 16. It will feature India-specific design updates, an all-LED lighting setup, refreshed wheels, and a new 160hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Kia EV9 and Hyundai EXTER EV will promote green mobility

Kia's flagship EV, the EV9, is confirmed for an Indian launch next year as part of the brand's 2.0 strategy. This three-row SUV will sit above the EV6 in the company's lineup. The WLTP claimed range for the e-SUV is up to 541km using a 99.8kWh battery pack. Hyundai is also preparing to introduce the EXTER EV in India, with a test mule spotted on Indian roads. The electric micro-SUV is expected to offer a range of up to 350km.

Hyundai ALCAZAR (facelift), new-gen Kia Carnival, and VERNA N-Line

The Hyundai ALCAZAR (facelift) is anticipated to launch in 2024 after the CRETA, featuring a similar design and updated features. The powertrain options will remain the same. The new-generation Kia Carnival is set to debut in early 2024, based on an all-new N3 platform and powered by a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine (200hp/440Nm). Lastly, the Hyundai VERNA N-Line will be launched in late 2024, featuring sporty styling tweaks, tweaked steering geometry, and a reworked suspension setup for an engaging experience.