Is TVS Apache RTR 160 better than Bajaj Pulsar N160

By Pradnesh Naik 10:20 am Dec 10, 202310:20 am

Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

TVS Motor Company has taken the wraps off the 2024 Apache RTR 160 4V at the recently concluded India Bike Week 2023 event at Vagator, Goa. The motorcycle costs Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the champion in the sporty commuter segment, the Bajaj Pulsar N160. Between these two capable offerings, which one makes more sense on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

Bajaj Auto has been dominating the sub-200cc sporty commuter category in India with its Pulsar range. The bikemaker introduced the N160 to bridge the gap between the 150 and NS200 models in its lineup. With its futuristic styling and refined engine, the bike became popular among young professionals. To challenge the champion, TVS Motor Company has introduced the Apache RTR 160 with 4-valve technology.

Between these two, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 looks more appealing

Bajaj Pulsar N160 features a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, a projector headlamp with LED DRLs, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, and an LED taillight. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V flaunts a sharp-looking 12-liter fuel tank, a dual-tone single-piece seat, a raised handlebar, an upswept dual-barrel exhaust, and a fully digital instrument console. Both bikes ride on 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets 3 riding modes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Pulsar N160 and Apache RTR 160 4V come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The latter also gets a ride-by-wire throttle and three riding modes. Suspension duties on both sporty commuters are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The Apache RTR 160 4V packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar N160 is a 164.82cc, air-and-oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that generates 15.8hp of maximum power and 14.65Nm of peak torque. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is backed by a 159.7cc, air-and-oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder motor that produces a maximum power of 17.4hp and a peak torque of 14.73Nm. Both bikes are equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 can be yours at Rs. 1.31 lakh. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will set you back by Rs. 1.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Apache RTR 160 4V makes more sense on our shores with its better safety technology and powerful 4-valve engine.

