New KTM 390 Adventure spotted in production-spec guise: Check features

1/4

Auto 2 min read

New KTM 390 Adventure spotted in production-spec guise: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Dec 10, 202312:05 am

The upcoming KTM 390 Adventure will ride on wire-spoked wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: KTM)

KTM is gearing up to reveal an upgraded version of the 390 Adventure soon. The demand for lifestyle ADV motorcycles, particularly in the 300cc to 500cc single-cylinder range, is growing rapidly. The MY-2025 model, set to compete with the recently unveiled Royal Enfield Himalayan, has been spotted in a production-ready form doing test runs. The new bike seems to be designed specifically for off-road use, featuring minimal body panels and an aggressive design inspired by the bikemaker's 450 Rally model.

2/4

It will feature horseshoe-shaped LED DRLs and robust knuckle guards

Sporting a bold look, the new KTM 390 Adventure will get twin projector headlights and inverted horseshoe-shaped LED DRLs. An aerodynamically designed windscreen may offer adjustability, while robust knuckle guards will enhance the overall appeal. A large front beak, comfortable seat height, and footpeg positioning will cater to off-road riding. The sculpted fuel tank should ensure ample grip for riders. The frame seems to be adapted from the 2024 390 Duke with modifications to tackle rugged terrains.

3/4

A fully adjustable WP setup will handle suspension duties

The new-age 390 Adventure will come equipped with WP inverted front forks, likely featuring rebound and compression adjustability, along with extended suspension travel. The rear suspension would employ an off-set mono-shock setup that offers rebound and preload adjustability. A unique and sturdy swingarm will be offered, while the exhaust setup will mirror the Duke's under-belly design.

4/4

It will draw power from a 399cc, single-cylinder engine

The motorcycle is anticipated to be powered by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve engine with a different tune than the 390 Duke. The mill will generate 45hp/40Nm. The ADV will be produced by Bajaj Auto in India, with a launch expected in 2024.