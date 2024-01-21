Hyundai i20 range becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

Hyundai has revealed an updated pricing structure for its i20 lineup, including both the standard and N-Line models. The revised pricing is set to take effect from this month. In December, the automaker joined several other companies in announcing price increases, citing higher input costs. The new prices for the hatchback range now begin at Rs. 7.04 lakh and extend up to Rs. 12.52 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Price update for regular i20

The Asta (O) MT version of the Hyundai i20 sees a price bump of Rs. 1,900. On the other hand, the Sportz IVT, Asta MT dual-tone, and Sportz MT dual-tone models remain the same. All other variants in the standard i20 lineup have experienced a uniform increase of Rs. 4,900. The adjusted prices for the standard i20 range from Rs. 7.04 lakh to Rs. 11.21 lakh.

i20 N-Line's price revision details

As for the sporty i20 N-Line, the base N6 MT model undergoes a minor price adjustment. All other variants in the lineup receive a consistent price increase of Rs. 4,900. With these updates, the Hyundai i20 N-Line now starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 12.52 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

A look at the features

Both the Hyundai i20 and i20 N-Line feature the brand's parametric design philosophy. They flaunt sweptback LED headlamps, a large blacked-out grille, revised bumpers, an aggressive air splitter, a diffuser, and Z-shaped LED taillights. The cars get a five-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a cooled glovebox, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. There are two engine options: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (118hp/172Nm) and a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor (87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm).