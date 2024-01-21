Waiting period for popular Toyota models in India revealed

By Pradnesh Naik 12:37 pm Jan 21, 2024

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the most affordable hybrid car for Toyota in India (Photo credit: Toyota)

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Crysta are two of the most popular models for Toyota in India. High demand for these offerings leads to lengthy waiting periods for eager customers. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder, on sale since 2022, has a waiting period of around 14 months for its CNG variant. On the other hand, the Innova Crysta's waiting period is around seven months from the booking date.

Variant-wise waiting periods for Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The CNG versions of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are experiencing the most demand, with wait times reaching around 14 months. Hybrid and neo-drive models have waiting periods of about five and eight months, respectively. These times may differ based on factors like region, dealership, variant, and color. The SUV comes in four variants, E, S, G, and V, with three powertrain options: Neo Drive, Strong Hybrid, and CNG. Prices range from Rs. 11.14 lakh to Rs. 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

What about Innova Crysta's waiting period?

For those looking to book the Innova Crysta, expect a wait of about seven months from the booking date. This time frame is subject to change based on factors like region, dealership, stock availability, and more. The MPV features a 2.4-liter diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, generating 148hp of power and 343Nm of peak torque. The capable people-mover starts at Rs. 19.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 26.3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Check the design of Innova Crysta and Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder flaunts a muscular bonnet, 'Crystal Acrylic' grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a skid plate, roof rails, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. In comparison, the Innova Crysta has a lengthy hood, a blacked-out radiator grille, sleek halogen headlamps, a blacked-out bumper, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a rear spoiler with an integrated LED stop lamp. The MUV also gets side-steppers and indicator-mounted ORVMs.