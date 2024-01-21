How 2024 Jawa 350 fares against Royal Enfield Classic 350

By Pradnesh Naik 11:15 am Jan 21, 202411:15 am

Both bikes roll on wire-spoked wheels

Jawa Motorcycles has launched the 2024 iteration of the Jawa 350 in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets several design and mechanical upgrades. At that price point, the retro-inspired offering rivals the segment leader, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 on our shores. Between these two middleweight cruisers, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Jawa Motorcycles re-entered the Indian market with the 350 model. However, the bikemaker was not able to generate enough traction due to its limited service center network and minor design niggles. Now the iconic marque has rectified the issues with the 2024 iteration with a larger 334cc engine and overall better quality components. How does it fare against the Royal Enfield Classic 350?

Jawa 350 looks more visually appealing

Jawa 350 flaunts a sloping fuel tank with chrome surrounds, a wide handlebar, a rounded headlight unit, an optional wind deflector, a single-piece seat, a tubular grab rail, and lengthy dual exhausts. Royal Enfield Classic 350 sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round halogen headlight, a rider-only saddle with an optional rear seat, a side-mounted exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and wire-spoked wheels.

Both bikes get disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Jawa 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end, on both retro-inspired motorcycles.

Jawa 350 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Jawa 350 is a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates a maximum power of 22hp and a peak torque of 28.2Nm. Royal Enfield Classic 350 is fueled by a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor that delivers 20hp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. The former gets a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the latter is paired with a 5-speed manual unit.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Jawa 350 can be yours at Rs. 2.15 lakh. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available between Rs. 1.93 lakh and Rs. 2.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Jawa 350 makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design and potent powertrain with modern technology like liquid-cooling and DOHC setup.

